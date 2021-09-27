Turkey ends up in back of Auckland cop car

Officers at an Auckland police station were paid a surprise visit on Sunday night when a "feathered friend" arrived tucked under the arm of a concerned member of the public.

A turkey in the back of a police patrol car. Source: New Zealand Police

The man noticed the turkey wandering around the New Lynn town centre and was worried it would cause an accident.



Unsure of what to do with the stray bird, the man took it to the New Lynn police station, the police wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The fowl was escorted to an emergency vet by Constables Jameson and Hosking after he offered to take it under his wing for the night.

Constables Jameson and Hosking with the turkey. Source: New Zealand Police

"By all accounts, their new feathered friend was very tame and wasn’t in too fowl a mood to be taken to safety in the patrol car," police said.