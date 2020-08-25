TODAY |

Tunnels reopened after fire at iconic Wellington building sends smoke billowing across the city

Two tunnels in Wellington were closed tonight after a fire at an iconic building in the capital sent smoke billowing across the city.

Assistant Area Commander Matthew Abel said the fire began at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare around 6.08pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Firefighters could be seen in photos battling the blaze at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare on Abel Smith Street, in Te Aro, after it broke out around 6.08pm, police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Matthew Abel told 1 NEWS the building was "totally involved in fire" upon arrival. 

The Terrace and Arras tunnels were closed after a fire at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare sent smoke billowing across the city. Source: Supplied

He said firefighters attacked the fire with hoses after assessing that it was "too dangerous to enter the house" and that the property next door "was going to catch fire".

"They forced entry into that building and extinguished the fire in that building to stop it from spreading," he said.

A fire raging at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare, on Abel Smith Street, in the Wellington CBD. Source: Supplied

There was some damage to the property next to the community centre following the incident. 

Mr Abel added that they had received "unconfirmed reports that it could be persons reported."

"It is a derelict house and we have had reports it could be squatters in the building." 

The Radical Social Centre and Community Whare has been unoccupied since last year. Source: Supplied

The fire was near the entrance to the south side of the Terrace Tunnel, which was closed along with the Arras Tunnel.

The building is believe to have been unoccupied since last year.

An assessment will be made before firefighters force entry into the building. 

