Tunnels closed as fire at iconic Wellington building sends smoke billowing across the city

Two tunnels in Wellington have been closed after a fire at an iconic building in the capital sent smoke billowing across the city.

A fire raging at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare, on Abel Smith Street, in the Wellington CBD. Source: Supplied

Firefighters could be seen in photos battling the blaze at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare on Abel Smith Street, in Te Aro, after it broke out around 6.10pm, police said.

The Radical Social Centre and Community Whare has been unoccupied since last year. Source: Supplied

The fire is near the entrance to the south side of the Terrace Tunnel, which has now been closed along with the Arras Tunnel.

Diversions are in place. 

The building has been unoccupied since last year.

More to come.

