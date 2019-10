The Tuia 250 flotilla has arrived in Auckland.

Tall ships and waka hourua sailed into the windy Waitematā Harbour, recreating the voyage Māori and Pākehā took to settle in New Zealand.

The replica Endeavour is the show's centrepiece which will take over Queens Wharf for the next three days.

Tāmaki Makaurau's maritime festivities include hangi, music and light shows, and commemorations will continue across New Zealand until December.