On Tuesday she was a 'genocide-denier', but today she's not - ex-Labour staffer apologises to Golriz for vile remarks

Former Labour staffer Phil Quin has taken back allegations made on Tuesday, when he labelled Green MP Golriz Ghahraman a "genocide-denier".

Quin took to Twitter to share his thoughts after learning Ms Ghahraman had worked in the defence team of genocide-accused in Rwanda, while working for the United Nations as a human rights lawyer.

But last night Mr Quin changed his tune, tweeting that he "never said" Ghahraman was a "genocide-denier".

He then Tweeted again less than half an hour later, saying it was "pointed out correctly" that he had used that term in "a flurry of excitement".

"I should not have used that term without further evidence and I apologise to @golrizghahraman," he said.

Some of the earlier Tweets accusing Ghahraman of genocide denial have since been deleted.