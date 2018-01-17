Tuariki Delamere appointed new political advisor to the Maori King Tuheitia

King Tuheitia has appointed a new political adviser, former New Zealand First MP Tuariki Delamere

A speech made on the king's behalf by Mr Delamere, who served as the Immigration Minister, has signalled the Maori monarch's unconditional support for the Labour-led government, despite his backing of the Maori Party in the lead up to last September's election.

Mr Delamere made his first address to Maori on behalf of the king over the weekend at Kokohinau Marae, throwing the King's support behind the Labour-led government.

Mr Delamere says he's humbled to be King Tuheitias' advisor on all things politics.

"And for me that was an incredible honour given my family's connection, intimate connection with the haahi (church)," says Mr Delamere.

Tuariki replaces former Maori Party chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan.

For now both the Maori King and the Labour Party will be preparing for Ratana commemorations which will also be Labour leader Jacinda Adern's first major Maori engagement as Prime Minister.