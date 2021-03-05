TODAY |

Tsunami warning lifted after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A tsunami warning has lifted for parts of the East Cape, after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island early this morning.

The quake struck 105km east of Te Araroa was felt by over 25,000 people Source: Breakfast

There is no tsunami warning in place for anywhere in New Zealand.

A beach and marine warning has been lifted.

The quake, which struck at 2.27am 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km, was felt by over 52,000 people around New Zealand.

Residents on the coast who evacuated their homes have been told they can now return.

A steady stream of aftershocks continued at the site of the initial quake, mainly hovering between 4.6 and 4.9 in magnitude.

