Tsunami warning lifted after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island

A tsunami warning has lifted for parts of the East Cape, after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island early this morning.
There is no tsunami warning in place for anywhere in New Zealand.
A beach and marine warning has been lifted.
The quake, which struck at 2.27am 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km, was felt by over 52,000 people around New Zealand.
Residents on the coast who evacuated their homes have been told they can now return.
A steady stream of aftershocks continued at the site of the initial quake, mainly hovering between 4.6 and 4.9 in magnitude.