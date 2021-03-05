Tsunami warning lifted after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island

A tsunami warning has lifted for parts of the East Cape, after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island early this morning.

There is no tsunami warning in place for anywhere in New Zealand.

A beach and marine warning has been lifted.

The quake, which struck at 2.27am 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km, was felt by over 52,000 people around New Zealand.

Residents on the coast who evacuated their homes have been told they can now return.