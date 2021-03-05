Tsunami evacuation warning in place for parts of North Island's east coast after magnitude 8.0 rocks Kermadecs

A tsunami evacuation warning is in place for parts of the North Island’s east coast after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake this morning, this time a magnitude 8.0 quake at a depth of 10km.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

The quake struck at 8.28am, prompting Civil Defence to issue the warning for people near the coast from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane, and Great Barrier Island, to move immediately to higher ground.

People evacuating should walk, cycle or run if possible to avoid being struck in traffic.

The tsunami warning overrides all official Covid-19 rules.

GNS scientist Jon Ristau told RNZ’s Morning Report it would take a tsunami around an hour and a half to two hours to reach New Zealand from where it struck.

The first quake to strike the Kermadecs this morning was 7.4 quake at 6:41am.

The quakes in the Kermadecs follow a 7.1 magnitude quake this morning off the East Cape, felt by thousands of people around New Zealand.