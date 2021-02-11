Tsunami alert issued for parts of New Zealand after large quake near New Caledonia

A large quake off the coast of the Loyalty Islands east of New Caledonia has prompted a tsunami advisory warning for parts of New Zealand.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck just before 2.30 this morning southeast of the islands.

Civil Defence is warning Kiwis living near coastal areas of the North Island to expect “strong and unusual” currents as well as “unpredictable” surges.

”There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore,” officials said in a statement this morning.

The areas most likely to be affected are the top of the North Island, Ahipara Bay in the Far North and the Bay of Islands.

Parts of the Bay of Plenty are also thought to be affected, with warnings issued for those along the coastline from Matata to Tolaga Bay.