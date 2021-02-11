Tsunami alert cancelled after large quake near New Caledonia puts NZ on edge

A large quake off the coast of the Loyalty Islands east of New Caledonia prompted a tsunami advisory warning for parts of New Zealand this morning, however Civil Defence says the threat has now passed.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck just before 2.30 this morning southeast of the islands.

"Based on the most recent modelling and decreasing tsunami amplitudes at North Cape, Great Barrier Island and the East Cape, the tsunami threat has passed for New Zealand," Civil Defence said.

"There could still be large unexpected currents and the public are advised to continue to take precautions in coastal zones for the rest of today."

Earlier this morning, Civil Defence warned Kiwis living near coastal areas of the North Island to expect “strong and unusual” currents as well as “unpredictable” surges.

”There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore,” officials said in a statement.

The areas most likely to be affected were the top of the North Island, Ahipara Bay in the Far North and the Bay of Islands.

Parts of the Bay of Plenty were also thought to be affected, with warnings issued for those along the coastline from Matata to Tolaga Bay.