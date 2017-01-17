 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Try to resist their charm!' - kaka chicks get bone disease from eating Wellingtonians' 'junk food'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wellingtonians are unwittingly feeding native parrots junk food which is causing them a serious bone disease.

Conservationists are urging residents to stop feeding kaka after a nest of four chicks was found with a metabolic bone disease which causes bones to not form properly.

Conservationists are concerned the problem with the disease could be more widespread than just in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's because their mum has been feeding them the wrong kinds of food - things like nuts and seeds put out by well-meaning Wellingtonians.

But it's like junk food and can be fatal for the native parrots. 

"It's the same as a child being raised on a diet of lollies and chocolate. You wouldn't end up with a healthy child," said Myfanwy Emeny of Wellington City Council Ecology who is monitoring the chicks at a reserve. 

She said outwardly a six-week-old kaka chick and his three brothers and sisters seem healthy.

"They're not showing any signs of deformity. When we took bloods from them it is actually showing they do have symptoms of the metabolic bone disease." 

Let them find their own food and just try to resist their charm!"
Myfanwy Emeny of Wellington City Council Ecology

The kaka population in Wellington has been steadily increasing since they were reintroduced 15 years ago, and there are now around 500 of them, with nesting boxes placed all around the city.

Cheeky kaka are often found begging for food in the backyards of neighbours near the Zealandia Ecosanctuary. 

"We know a lot of people do feed the kaka. People love having them in their backyards which is understandable, they're a great little parrot. But we just really encourage people not to feed them at all," said Cameron Hayes of Zealandia.

But there are some things people can do.

'Plant things like kowhai, and fivefinger. Let them find their own food and just try to resist their charm!" Ms Emeny said.

There's still time to save these four chicks. If their diet improves in the next couple of weeks they could go on to live a happy, healthy life. 

Related

Wellington

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


01:13
2
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

01:40
3

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

00:28
4
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

5

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

01:40

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

A deepening low approaching from the Tasman is causing problems for people in the capital and beyond.

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ