'Try to resist their charm!' - kaka chicks get bone disease from eating Wellingtonians' 'junk food'

Wellingtonians are unwittingly feeding native parrots junk food which is causing them a serious bone disease.

Conservationists are urging residents to stop feeding kaka after a nest of four chicks was found with a metabolic bone disease which causes bones to not form properly.

That's because their mum has been feeding them the wrong kinds of food - things like nuts and seeds put out by well-meaning Wellingtonians.

But it's like junk food and can be fatal for the native parrots.

"It's the same as a child being raised on a diet of lollies and chocolate. You wouldn't end up with a healthy child," said Myfanwy Emeny of Wellington City Council Ecology who is monitoring the chicks at a reserve.

She said outwardly a six-week-old kaka chick and his three brothers and sisters seem healthy.

"They're not showing any signs of deformity. When we took bloods from them it is actually showing they do have symptoms of the metabolic bone disease."

The kaka population in Wellington has been steadily increasing since they were reintroduced 15 years ago, and there are now around 500 of them, with nesting boxes placed all around the city.

Cheeky kaka are often found begging for food in the backyards of neighbours near the Zealandia Ecosanctuary.

"We know a lot of people do feed the kaka. People love having them in their backyards which is understandable, they're a great little parrot. But we just really encourage people not to feed them at all," said Cameron Hayes of Zealandia.

But there are some things people can do.

'Plant things like kowhai, and fivefinger. Let them find their own food and just try to resist their charm!" Ms Emeny said.