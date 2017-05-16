Trust linked to the Maori King was warned two years ago about 'inappropriate spending'

Spending on hair and beauty products, luxury spas and jewellery has raised concerns about a charitable trust linked to the Maori King Tuheitia.

A leaked report reveals the trust was warned two years ago about questionable transactions.

Done in 2015, the report by Charity Services warns that inappropriate spending could jrisk Ururangi's charitable status.

Currently worth around $1.7 million, the trust was set up to support Waikato-Tainui unity and the King's activities.

But the Charity Services report found 114 concerning transactions including hair and beauty purchases, luxury spa days, homewares, jewellery, travel and $55,000 of spending attributed to King Tuheitia.

Charity Services found inappropriate spending and significant mismanagement where it says accounts where used for the private profit of the King's family.

The King's wife, Atawhai Paki, is singled out in the report which says her transactions were repetitive ongoing and consistent

"The transactions are not sporadic or intermittent in nature. They are repetitive, ongoing and consistent," it said.

But the report also acknowledges that the trust had identified the issues and taken steps to prevent the spending happening again.

Which is why one tribal leader says the king and his family have nothing to answer to.

"The scrutiny under this is unwarranted in my view. This is a funding agreement between Waikato-Tainui and Ururangi and has lived up to the scrutiny for the last six or seven years," said Rahui Papa, Waikato-Tainui Te Arataura chairman.

But others say the case has made them cynical.

"It doesn't do much to garner support from those whanau when they are struggling financially and then we see that money could be seemingly being squandered," said Matutaera Herangi, Kingitanga member.