 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

US President Donald Trump has signalled today that New Zealand could be offered a bilateral free trade deal with the US. 

His comments come after he signed an order pulling the US out of the 12 nation TPP deal. 

Donald Trump has signalled today that New Zealand could be offered a bilateral free trade deal with the US.
Source: Associated Press

The government is not prepared to give up yet on the controversial Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal, despite the US formally pulling out of the agreement today.

Following a meeting with Union leaders today at the White House Mr Trump insisted his administration was still interested in trade, just not multi-national deals.

"So we're going to have plenty of trade," he said.

"But TPP wasn't the right way. So we're going back to those countries one-on-one and that will be beautiful."

Mr Trump, who has railed against the trade agreements, said the move will be “a great thing for American workers”.
Source: Associated Press

Whilst TPP negotiations were completed under the Obama administration, the US congress had not yet approved it. 

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay earlier said the US position on withdrawing from the TPP was disappointing but not unexpected.

However, he says the TPP still has value as a Free Trade Agreement with other countries involved. He says it would still be New Zealand's first FTA with Japan, Canada, Mexico and Peru.

He says a number of TPP countries have expressed a strong commitment to the agreement, including Japan which has ratified the deal.

Mr McClay says he is expecting TPP Ministers to meet over the next few months to consider how to move it forward.

Related

Corin Dann

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at the Swanson station.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

00:51
Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ