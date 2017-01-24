Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

US President Donald Trump has signalled today that New Zealand could be offered a bilateral free trade deal with the US.

His comments come after he signed an order pulling the US out of the 12 nation TPP deal.

The government is not prepared to give up yet on the controversial Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal, despite the US formally pulling out of the agreement today.

Following a meeting with Union leaders today at the White House Mr Trump insisted his administration was still interested in trade, just not multi-national deals.

"So we're going to have plenty of trade," he said.

"But TPP wasn't the right way. So we're going back to those countries one-on-one and that will be beautiful."

Whilst TPP negotiations were completed under the Obama administration, the US congress had not yet approved it.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay earlier said the US position on withdrawing from the TPP was disappointing but not unexpected.

However, he says the TPP still has value as a Free Trade Agreement with other countries involved. He says it would still be New Zealand's first FTA with Japan, Canada, Mexico and Peru.

He says a number of TPP countries have expressed a strong commitment to the agreement, including Japan which has ratified the deal.