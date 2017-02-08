Trump not proving to be a barrier to Kiwis travelling to US

If you think Donald Trump becoming the President of the US would scare Kiwis from travelling to the States, you'd be wrong, according to a travel industry leader.

Sean Bernson from Flight Centre told TVNZ's Breakfast today Mr Trump's presidency "doesn't seem to have put people off travelling to the US".

"We're seeing the same levels of inquiry for the US, the same level of bookings, it hasn't had any effect."

Meanwhile overall numbers of Kiwis taking flights overseas has increased by 10 per cent on last year Mr Bernson said.

"We are seeing an incredible increase on the prior year, 15 per cent increase of people dreaming and searching and 10 per cent up in booking," he said.

Mr Bernson put the increase in travel down to healthy competition in the flight market.

"There's a tremendous amount of competition at the moment," he said.