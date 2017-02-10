Trump cracks down on drug dealers and gang members with executive orders

President Donald Trump is signing three executive actions related to criminal justice, including an order to have the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to tackle "criminal cartels" that have spread across the nation.

Trump announced the executive actions during a swearing-in ceremony for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump says the plan will attempt to break the backs of criminal cartels.

He's also asking for a task force to reduce violent crime in America and a plan to stop violent crimes against law enforcement officers.