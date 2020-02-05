Truckloads of rubbish cleared from Gore's old landfill following recent floods

Three small truckloads of rubbish have been cleared from the old Gore landfill exposed by the recent floods.

Communities were flooded after severe weather hit Southland earlier this month. Source: 1 NEWS

Floodwaters washed away the banks of the Waikaka Stream earlier this month, spilling rubbish into the water.

Gore District Council is expected to start containing the banks by early next week.

About 25 volunteers picked up three truckloads of rubbish in period of three hours yesterday.

The council said it cleaned up about half of what was there, with lots of plastic and rags wrapped around trees.