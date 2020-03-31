Truckies rethink their day as toilet, food stops shut down amid coronavirus lockdown

With public toilets and cafes shut down throughout the country, truck drivers continuing to work have had to rethink their day.

Truck drivers have continued to supply supermarkets and petrol stations throughout the country with essentials, but they were faced with a predicament - they had nowhere to go to the toilet or to grab a feed.

Thankfully though, councils have reopened public bathrooms along key routes and some petrol stations are letting truckies use their bathrooms.

Tranzliquid truck driver Luke Taylor, who drops off fuel to service stations, told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, "when you drive around the country you kind of plan your journey on service stations where you can park a truck and things like that.

"The day that those all disappeared I know that quite a few of the boys felt a bit frustrated and left, kind of, out in the open a bit wondering what to do."

Mr Taylor said once word gets around about where there's a place open to stop off, they will be changing up their routines.

But food was still unavailable.

"The ones that'll let you in, I guess, you can buy a packet of chips or something off the shelf but all that cafe food is still a no-go," he said.

Mr Taylor also said they'd typically work 10 to 12 hours, but now they're also on reduced hours since demand for petrol has dropped with people off the streets, but he was thankful to have work at all.

On the road he described "an eerie feeling" amid the lockdown.