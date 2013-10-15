Truck transporting hazardous materials catches fire closing Canterbury highway

Source:NZN
A truck transporting hazardous material has caught fire, closing a major highway and prompting an evacuation in north Canterbury.
Fire engine
Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services are at the scene of the blaze on State Highway 7 near Springs Junction, after receiving a call from Engineers Camp.
The fire is still burning and up to 12 chemicals are reportedly in the truck, causing trouble for firefighters, a Fire Service spokesman said.
Boyle village, 2km from the scene, is being evacuated as a precaution due to smoke from the fire.
The driver of the truck wasn't injured in the fire, the cause of which is currently unknown.
SH7 is closed between Springs Junction and Hanmer Springs.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news