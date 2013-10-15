Truck transporting hazardous materials catches fire closing Canterbury highway

A truck transporting hazardous material has caught fire, closing a major highway and prompting an evacuation in north Canterbury.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are at the scene of the blaze on State Highway 7 near Springs Junction, after receiving a call from Engineers Camp.

The fire is still burning and up to 12 chemicals are reportedly in the truck, causing trouble for firefighters, a Fire Service spokesman said.

Boyle village, 2km from the scene, is being evacuated as a precaution due to smoke from the fire.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured in the fire, the cause of which is currently unknown.