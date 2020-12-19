TODAY |

Truck trailer rolls on Auckland motorway onramp, spilling rubbish

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services have been called out after a truck trailer unit rolled on a motorway onramp in Auckland, spilling rubbish onto the road.

A traffic camera image of a truck incident where the trailer unit tipped rubbish onto a motorway onramp in Takanini. Source: NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency sad a incident happen just after midday on the Takanini northbound onramp.

A picture from the scene showed that the contents of a truck trailed had spilled what appeared to be rubbish onto the road.

Police said no one was injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the situation is dealt with.

New Zealand
Accidents
