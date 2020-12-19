Truck trailer rolls on Auckland motorway onramp, spilling rubbish

Emergency services have been called out after a truck trailer unit rolled on a motorway onramp in Auckland, spilling rubbish onto the road.

A traffic camera image of a truck incident where the trailer unit tipped rubbish onto a motorway onramp in Takanini. Source: NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency sad a incident happen just after midday on the Takanini northbound onramp.

A picture from the scene showed that the contents of a truck trailed had spilled what appeared to be rubbish onto the road.

Police said no one was injured.