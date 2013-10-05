Truck rolls in Kaimai Ranges causing delays

A truck has rolled on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges this morning, causing delays after blocking a southbound lane on route to Te Poi.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near the summit on the Tauranga side just before 10.15am today.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out.

They said two eastbound lanes were blocked but are now clear.