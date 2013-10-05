Truck rolls in Kaimai Ranges causing delays

Source:
A truck has rolled on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges this morning, causing delays after blocking a southbound lane on route to Te Poi.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the summit on the Tauranga side just before 10.15am today.
A police spokesperson said no one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out.
They said two eastbound lanes were blocked but are now clear.
While traffic is moving, motorists are told delays are expected for around the next two hours.
