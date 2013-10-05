 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Truck rolls in Kaimai Ranges causing delays

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A truck has rolled on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges this morning, causing delays after blocking a southbound lane on route to Te Poi. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near the summit on the Tauranga side just before 10.15am today.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out. 

They said two eastbound lanes were blocked but are now clear.

While traffic is moving, motorists are told delays are expected for around the next two hours.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:09
1
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

00:20
2
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:20
3
Katie Bradford was unaware of the truck, which came within a metre or so of her while she was speaking to Breakfast.

'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

01:39
4
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

02:02
5
Over 90 people remain missing as the first reports of survival – and loss – are starting to emerge from the sunken ferry MV Butiraoi.

'Prayed with them until they died' - stories of survival and loss as seven return from sunken Kiribati ferry

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 