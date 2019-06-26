Truck overturns in Wellington, spills contents into nearby drains

A 15 tonne truck has overturned in Wellington this afternoon, its contents spilling into drains on Breaker Bay Road at Breaker Bay.

One person was injured in the crash which occurred at about 1.30pm, police say.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the truck's contents are going into the drains on the street.

Police are on scene, and ambulance staff are assessing one patient.

