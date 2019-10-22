TODAY |

Truck hits gas main in Auckland, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated

Source:  1 NEWS

A truck has hit a gas main in Mount Wellington and nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. 

Police (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland Transport says the gas line issue on Carbine Road has been contained and closure cordons have now been reduced until the crash scene can be cleared.

The road remains closed between Gabador Pl and Fisher Crescent

Police said people in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. 

It was reported shortly after 9.30am and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Auckland
