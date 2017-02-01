Truck fire causes major traffic delays north of Auckland

Source:
A truck fire is delaying traffic north of Auckland this morning, with cars currently at a standstill.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway One and Satellite Station Road in Warkworth at 7.50am.
A truck fire is delaying traffic north of Auckland this morning, with cars currently at a standstill. Photo by Mahurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade.
Source: Mahurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade
The truck, carrying wood, is blocking the road.
A stop/go sign is in place, NZTA said, and motorists should expect delays.
It’s unclear whether anyone has suffered injuries at this stage.
