Truck fire causes major traffic delays north of Auckland

A truck fire is delaying traffic north of Auckland this morning, with cars currently at a standstill.

Cars are at a standstill in Warkworth following this morning’s truck fire.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway One and Satellite Station Road in Warkworth at 7.50am.

The truck, carrying wood, is blocking the road.

A stop/go sign is in place, NZTA said, and motorists should expect delays.

It’s unclear whether anyone has suffered injuries at this stage.

