A truck fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing delays this afternoon.

Fire on Southern Motorway. Source: NZTA

According to the NZ Transport Agency the truck fire is "clear of citybound lanes between Drury and Papakura however will create delays for traffic in both directions".

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are responding to a "trailer fire" on the Southern Motorway.

They are unsure at this stage how the fire started.

There are no reported injuries.