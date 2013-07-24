Truck driver injured, bridge closed, thousands without internet after crash on SH63 in Marlborough

Telecommunication services have been cut in parts of Marlborough after engineers fixing a bridge hit by a truck accidentally cut a fibre optic cable.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The driver of the truck was earlier airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after he crashed into the Wye River Bridge, 50km north of Renwick on State Highway 63, just before 6am today, police say.

SH63 remains closed while repairs to the bridge continue.

Police said the damage to the fibre optic cable may have caused electronic banking and Eftpos outages in the Marlborough area.

An alternative route to the bridge involves crossing a ford, but this can only be done when water conditions are favourable, police say.



