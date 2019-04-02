TODAY |

Truck driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

The driver of a truck has died after a tree fell on it as it was driving on Canterbury's Greta Rd earlier today.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the driver was the truck's only occupant. 

A car in the area was not directly involved in the crash, police said, and was forced onto the side of the road. 

The road remains closed while police examine the crash scene and work to clear it. 

There are no diversions in place, but mororists are asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:31
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
2
South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest
3
Canada lowers flags after discovery of more than 200 children's bodies at school site
4
CCTV of man wanted over South Auckland firearms incident released by police
5
Aerial footage shows widespread extent of Canterbury flooding
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:08

South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest

Hamilton woman banned from owning horses for a year after her elderly chestnut gelding starves to death
02:07

Second lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington accused of inappropriate relationship with student
02:00

Man was 'deeply unconscious' in Hāwera police station cell before death, expert tells manslaughter trial