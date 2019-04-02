Truck driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury

The driver of a truck has died after a tree fell on it as it was driving on Canterbury's Greta Rd earlier today.

Police said the driver was the truck's only occupant.

A car in the area was not directly involved in the crash, police said, and was forced onto the side of the road.

The road remains closed while police examine the crash scene and work to clear it.