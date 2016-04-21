Truck driver charged over Good Friday crash which resulted in death of two children

A 70-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash on the Desert Road on Good Friday.

The crash on March 30 claimed the lives of two children and injured their parents.

The truck driver is facing two charges of careless driving causing death and two charges of careless driving causing injury.



Police say he has also been charged in relation to logbook offences.



The man is due to appear in Taupo District Court on 27 June 2018.







