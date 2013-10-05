 

Truck on cyclist crash in Auckland leaves person with serious injuries

A crash between a truck and a cyclist in the town of Silverdale, North Auckland has left one person with serious injuries this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Wainui Road at 8.15am today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
 

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA

With the spectre of El Niño looming over New Zealand, our mild winter could soon give way to spring cold snaps, a NIWA meteorologist predicts.

But beachgoers can rejoice – it could then be followed by a drier-than-normal summer.

And while El Niño could cause problems for farmers, NIWA's Ben Noll told TVNZ1's Breakfast, we shouldn't see sustained scorching temperatures like those caused last year by the marine heatwave.

New Zealand beach (file picture).
New Zealand beach (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

"I don’t think we'll be quite as hot this upcoming summer, but we may have more southwesterly winds, which could bring cooler conditions from time to time," he said.

"Certainly (there will be) your share of heatwaves and warm temperatures, but maybe not as persistent as last year.

"If you’re in Hawke’s Bay or Gisborne and you like hitting the beach – even Auckland, Northland, perhaps in the north and east – that’ll be the place to be for the upcoming couple of months."

It’s still too early to say with certainty if we will experience El Niño – a weather phenomenon caused by warming sea temperatures thousands of kilometres away in the Equatorial Pacific. But if it does arrive, the areas like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury will be at risk of drought.

"If you’re a farmer, it could be an early start to irrigation season in Canterbury," Mr Noll said.

"If you’re in the lambing industry, you may find that these cooling snaps in the spring season could impact you. So those are some of the short-term impacts to think about."

But first, Mr Noll said, we’ll have to deal with the potential of another temperature plunge as winter considers one last hurrah.

"Certainly…it’s been a mild end to the winter," he said.

"But as we go into the end of August, maybe September and October, (look for) cool snaps. Maybe it’s good news, though — the silver lining is maybe (you can) hit the ski field another time or two."

The humpback whale stranded on a Northland beach since Sunday morning was still alive this morning, but the Department of Conservation has made the decision to euthanise it.

It’s hoped a channel being dug at Baylys Beach near Dargaville will guide the female out to sea. Source: 1 NEWS

"This whale has now been on the beach for 48 hours and is tired and stressed," Project Jonah posted on Facebook this morning after checking the whale's status at first light. 

The Department of Conservation said in a statement the decision to euthanise the whale was made in consultation with local iwi Te Rorora and Te Uri o Hau, Project Jonah and other whale stranding experts.

DOC Operations Manager Stephen Stoole said the whale’s condition was deteriorating, she is in distress and unlikely to survive.  

The whale and its calf were discovered about 100m offshore at Ripiro Beach, near Baylys Beach, at about 7am Sunday. The smaller whale died yesterday morning, and an attempt to re-float the surviving whale at high tide yesterday afternoon failed.

"This is a sad outcome and a decision not taken lightly," Mr Stoole said.

About 100 volunteers gathered at the beach yesterday, using buckets to keep the surviving whale wet and using a digger to create a trench system intended to lead the animal to deeper water when high tide arrived.

"The strategy of digging a wide deep channel wasn't successful and while the use of a wide-set sling to manoeuvre the whale to face the sea was briefly tried, this was abandoned," Project Jonah wrote on Facebook.

