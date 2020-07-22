Truck crashes into water in Tauranga with one person inside, 1 NEWS understands

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle in the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa.
A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS understands there was one person in the truck and that it had lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.
It appears the body was removed using the Mount Maunganui Inflatable Rescue Boat.
A local in the area said the canal is about four metres deep where the truck had driven in.
The scene is adjacent to McLaren Falls Park.
Police were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm.