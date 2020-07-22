Truck crashes into water in Tauranga with one person inside, 1 NEWS understands

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle in the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa.

A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands there was one person in the truck and that it had lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.

It appears the body was removed using the Mount Maunganui Inflatable Rescue Boat.

A local in the area said the canal is about four metres deep where the truck had driven in.

The scene is adjacent to McLaren Falls Park.