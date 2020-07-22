TODAY |

Truck crashes into water in Tauranga, emergency services on the scene

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle in the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa.

A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the truck lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences. 

A local in the area says the canal is about four metres deep where the truck has driven in. 

The scene is adjacent to McLaren Falls Park.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm.

At this stage police say no further information is available.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:03
'Clear differences' in leaders' handling of allegations against MPs, Ardern says of Collins
2
PM dismisses Iain Lees-Galloway as minister after 'inappropriate relationship'
3
High profile Kiwi businessman arrested in Australia over money laundering investigation
4
Ardern and Collins go head-to-head on infrastructure during question time
5
Seven people granted compassionate exemptions from managed isolation in past week under 'strict new' guidelines
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

High profile Kiwi businessman arrested in Australia over money laundering investigation

Full video: Megan Woods, Air Commodore Webb give update on Covid-19 managed isolation facilities

No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today
00:07

Police issue warning after young men film themselves hanging from Auckland skyscraper scaffolding