Truck crashes into water in Tauranga, emergency services on the scene

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle in the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa.

A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the truck lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.

A local in the area says the canal is about four metres deep where the truck has driven in.

The scene is adjacent to McLaren Falls Park.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm.