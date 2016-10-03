Truck crashes into powerlines in Auckland halting some train services

A truck has crashed into train powerlines in Auckland causing disruption to traffic and train services.

Source: istock.com

Police say a truck has hit the train powerlines at the intersection of Boston Road and Normanby Road in Mt Eden this afternoon.

Auckland Transport says train services on the western line have been stopped until further notice. Replacement buses have been put in place.

Police say there will be disruption to traffic in the area and they have closed the road while contractors clean up the powerlines.