Truck crashes into powerlines closing major road on Auckland's North Shore

The main road to Devonport on Auckland's North Shore has been closed at rush hour after a truck hit powerlines.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Lake Rd is closed just before Devonport at the intersection with Allenby Ave, the NZ Transport Agency has confirmed.

Police are directing traffic and motorists are being advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Another crash is partially blocking city-bound lanes on the North Western Motorway before the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.

Congestion is back to Hobsonville, and motorists are advised to consider an alternative route and avoid the area.