Truck crashes into powerlines closing major road on Auckland's North Shore

The main road to Devonport on Auckland's North Shore has been closed at rush hour after a truck hit powerlines.
Lake Rd is closed just before Devonport at the intersection with Allenby Ave, the NZ Transport Agency has confirmed.
Police are directing traffic and motorists are being advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Another crash is partially blocking city-bound lanes on the North Western Motorway before the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.
Congestion is back to Hobsonville, and motorists are advised to consider an alternative route and avoid the area.
Traffic is at a standstill on the North Western with one member of the public saying they have been stopped for over 20 minutes.
