Truck crash on State Highway 1 north of Otaki prompts delays of up to two hours

Delays of up to two hours are possible on State Highway 1 north of Otaki after a truck collided with multiple cars this morning, police say.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The crash took place about 8am in the Horowhenua District just north of Otaki and the highway remains closed in both directions.

No detours are available and motorists are warned to expect delays and advised to avoid the area.

The truck is stuck partially overhanging a rail bridge and heavy equipment is being brought in.

The driver of the souhtbound car has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.