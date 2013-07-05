Truck crash closes State Highway 1 north of Otaki

Source:
A truck has collided with multiple cars on State Highway 1 in Manakau, police say.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.
Source: 1 NEWS
The crash took place about 8am in the Horowhenua District just north of Otaki and the highway is closed in both directions.
Diversions are in place, but motorists are warned to expect delays and advised to avoid the area.
Police said they have not confirmed the details of an injuries from the crash at this time.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news