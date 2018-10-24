TODAY |

Truck catches on fire after rolling down bank with ute near Matamata, one person dead

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a crash this morning on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, just north of Matamata.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said a truck and a ute had gone down a bank, the truck catching alight, following the crash which occurred about 6.30am.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road around Waharoa is closed and a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

NZTA said the road would likely remain closed “for some time today” as police conduct a full investigation. 

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road
2
New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation
3
Truck catches on fire after rolling down bank with ute near Matamata, one person dead
4
Police across NZ honour fallen officer Constable Matthew Hunt with minute's silence
5
Health Minister's Wikipedia page edited after awkward Dr Bloomfield press conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:31

National's Nick Smith accuses Government of being 'Nazi establishment' after being removed from chamber
01:58

Health Minister's Wikipedia page edited after awkward Dr Bloomfield press conference
04:49

Mass masking should be adopted in NZ to avoid going back under lockdown - expert

Northland police charge man with murder of Krillan Brown