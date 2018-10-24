Truck catches on fire after rolling down bank with ute near Matamata, one person dead

One person has died after a crash this morning on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, just north of Matamata.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said a truck and a ute had gone down a bank, the truck catching alight, following the crash which occurred about 6.30am.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road around Waharoa is closed and a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

NZTA said the road would likely remain closed “for some time today” as police conduct a full investigation.