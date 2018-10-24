TODAY |

Truck catches alight in serious crash near Matamata

A truck and a ute have gone down a bank, the truck catching alight, after a crash this morning on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, just north of Matamata.

Police said the crash occurred about 6.30am.

The road around Waharoa is closed and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

NZTA said the road would likely remain closed “for some time today” as police conduct a full investigation. 

There are no reports of injuries at present.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and a detour is in place.

