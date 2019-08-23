TODAY |

Truck and trailer rolls on Waikato state highway

Source:  1 NEWS

Part of a state highway is closed and power is off for many residents after a truck and trailer rolled in Waikato this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on State Highway 1 between Tunakawa Road and Fergusson Gully Road, near Karapiro, just after 3.30am, police said. 

The truck driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Diversions are in place while the truck is removed and motorists have been asked to follow signage in the area.

Power will be shut off for residents on SH 1 between Gorton Road and Fergusson Gully Road for several hours while work is done to remove the truck and trailer. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
