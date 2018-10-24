TODAY |

Truck and trailer crash closes SH1 near Blenheim

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents


State Highway One in Grovetown, near Blenheim is closed after a truck and trailer unit rolled late last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Fell Street at around 10.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1NEWS the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck before being extricated by rescue equipment.

They said crews were working to move the vehicle from the road this morning, with the possibility of needing to use a crane for lift assistance.

Diversions are in place for light vehicles and heavy vehicles are advised to use alternate routes.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams scores against the Wallabies
All Blacks humiliate Wallabies, lock Bledisloe Cup away for another year with Eden Park drubbing
2
The All Blacks' first-five left the field with an injured shoulder against the Wallabies at Eden Park.
'He'll be fine' - Steve Hansen relaxed over Richie Mo'unga injury worries
3
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
4
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
5
Aaron Smith finished off a lethal move against Australia at Eden Park.
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to restore pride, retain Bledisloe
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54
While the ruling has got people who trade in the digital alternative to 'old money' excited, there is a warning from experts to be cautious.

Inland Revenue lays out ruling on how to pay staff in cryptocurrency
02:27
The spitfire has been repainted to pay tribute to New Zealand's most famous fighter pilot and it's a huge honour for Air Commodore Al Deere's UK-based family.

British Spitfire receives makeover to commemorate World War II NZ fighter pilot

NZ Defence Force finds Jin Xiang crew member floating near Tuvalu
01:57
Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones has copped criticism from PM Scott Morrison over the statement.

Jacinda Ardern receives apology letter from Austalian broadcaster Alan Jones