Truck and trailer crash closes SH1 near Blenheim



State Highway One in Grovetown, near Blenheim is closed after a truck and trailer unit rolled late last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Fell Street at around 10.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1NEWS the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck before being extricated by rescue equipment.

They said crews were working to move the vehicle from the road this morning, with the possibility of needing to use a crane for lift assistance.