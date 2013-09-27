Truck and trailer carrying hazardous goods crashes, rolls into ditch near Ohakune

An Auckland school teacher's honesty in handing in a racing bike that literally fell off a truck has been rewarded with the school being given six new mountain bikes.

Povey Moses of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori a Rohe o Mangere told Seven Sharp how he was dropping his mother in law off at the airport one day, "and I seen a box drop off the back of a airport truck and trailer, literally".

"I found out it was a $3,000 racing bike in the box. It had a invoice in there.

"I called the call centre and told them the brand of the bike, the value of the invoice, and the guy at the call centre started choking. He was like 'you're handing this back in?' And I was like 'yeah I am'."

The time-trial cycle had been made to order.

"It just blew us away because it's an expensive bike. And we thought we'd love to help out the school somehow," said Kerry Bartle of Trek Bikes.

So yesterday six brand new mountain bikes were delivered to the school, and a powhiri welcomed the men gifting them.

Mark Maloney of Evo Cycles said: "It's the whole thing of paying it forward as a community. If someone does a good act I think others are going to follow suit."

He says the teacher, leading by example with his honesty, is special.