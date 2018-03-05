Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

The cyclone-battered Pacific could be hit by another cyclone later this week, but at this stage it looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.

The location of the tropical disturbance on Monday March 5, 2018. Source: Fiji's Tropical Cyclone Centre

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop into a tropical cyclone on Thursday is high.

The system, now detected between Vanuatu and Fiji, is expected to continue to lie in that area on Thursday when Fiji's Tropical Cyclone Centre says there's high potential for it to develop into a cyclone.

There's moderate potential for it to develop into a cyclone tomorrow and Wednesday.

MetService in New Zealand says the most likely track will bring the tropical disturbance close to southern Vanuatu on Wednesday, before it starts moving away to the southeast.

But MetService stresses there is still considerable uncertainty with the exact track and evolution of the system.

There's a small chance it may move west across Vanuatu into the Coral Sea instead, but this is the least likely situation, the forecaster says.

MetService Communications Meteorologist Lisa Murray told 1 NEWS this afternoon that at the moment there's a very low risk the system will move over New Zealand.

"If it did come close it's not a Cyclone Fehi or a Cyclone Gita." she said.

It might bring a bit of rain to Gisborne and might bring some sea swells, but may not affect New Zealand at all, Ms Murray said.

Tropical Cyclone Gita last month hit Tonga the hardest, causing devastation and two deaths, and also battered Samoa and other Pacific nations before its tail end affected central New Zealand and the West Coast, causing flooding and slips.