Tropical cyclone tracking for NZ after making landfall in Vanuatu - winds of 160km/h possible

Source:
A Category 2 tropical cyclone has made landfall in Vanuatu overnight and now looks to be tracking towards New Zealand.
Cyclone Hola has brought strong winds and rough seas to the island nation.
Gusts are expected to intensify to up to 160km/h.
Forecasters are predicting bad weather could arrive here as early as Sunday evening.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
The Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector has publicly confirmed the review, as new calls from the public emerge for religious charities to be taxed.