Tropical Cyclone Hola set to arrive in NZ Monday bringing severe gales and heavy rain

MetService says Tropical Cyclone Hola is expected to approach the North Island on Monday before quickly moving to the southeast of New Zealand on Tuesday.

"There is still some uncertainty with respect to Hola's focecast track," says MetService, urging people to keep up to date with forecasts.

There is "high confidence" based off Hola's current forecast, of heavy rain and severe gales in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne from early Monday to overnight Monday.

If Hola does track closely across the North Island, MetService say significant damage and disruption would affect structures and powerlines. There could also be flooding, slips and damage to roads, and large waves affecting low-lying coastal areas.

"It is very likely that warnings and watches associated with Hola will be issued tomorrow," MetService says.