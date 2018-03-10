Tropical Cyclone Hola may not make New Zealand landfall

Updated tracking and modelling on Cyclone Hola has it weakening to a category 1, but it is still expected to bring rain and gales to northern New Zealand.

WeatherWatch said Hola was bringing cloud over the northern part of the country but winds were not expected to ramp up until Monday.

Winds could be 80 km/h today.

"Those speeds may not sound too bad but remember these are the winds at sea - the mountains and ranges can greatly increase the gusts into severe gale and stronger and increasing the chances of wind damage," WeatherWatch said.

The precise tracking of the centre still has some uncertainty, but Hola is expected to bring wind and rain to northern areas. It is unclear if the very centre of Hola will make landfall or simply just swipe New Zealand to the east.

Flooding rains and damaging winds are possible in Northland, parts of Auckland, eastern Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, East Cape and Gisborne.