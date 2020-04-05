Tropical Cyclone Harold rapidly intensifies while on track to hit Vanuatu

Tropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category four system early this morning as it heads to northern Vanuatu.

Tropical Cyclone Harold Source: Fiji Meteorological Service

The latest tracking map is indicating the tropical system will soon become a monster category five storm.

Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department says Tropical Cyclone Harold is moving in a south-easterly direction at eight kilometres per hour.

Cyclone Harold is continuing to gather strength as it moves slowly towards northern Vanuatu.

Forecast track map for severe Tropical Cyclone Harold shows it will develop to into a powerful category 5 cyclone. Source: Fiji Meteorological Service

The Fiji Meteorological's latest forecast tracking map indicates Tropical Cyclone Harold will be a powerful category five when it crosses over Vanuatu.

A category five cyclone can have sustained winds of 252km/h.

The provinces of Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa are now on Red Alert, the highest level of alert in Vanuatu, according to the National Disaster Management Office.

Another province, Shefa, is now sitting at a Yellow Alert.

A State of Emergency was declared by Vanuatu's President on 26 March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approach of Tropical Cyclone Harold may see a change to the government's state of emergency as people start to prepare for the category 4 cyclone.