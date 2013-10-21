Tropical Cyclone Gretel to bring rain and strong winds as it brushes top of North Island

A tropical cyclone will help bring much needed rain to Northland tomorrow, but not enough to relieve drought conditions there.

Wind Source: 1 NEWS

NIWA is forecasting Tropical Cyclone Gretel to brush the north-east of the North Island with rainfall and strong winds.

But meteorologist Ben Noll said it would have little impact, producing about 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, and none of that will reach other parts of the North Island.

The government last week declared a drought in the entire North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chatham Islands.

"Unfortunately, drought takes a long time to be alleviated, so we need several rain events to do that at this point."