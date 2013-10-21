TODAY |

Tropical Cyclone Gretel to bring rain and strong winds as it brushes top of North Island

Source: 

A tropical cyclone will help bring much needed rain to Northland tomorrow, but not enough to relieve drought conditions there.

Wind Source: 1 NEWS

NIWA is forecasting Tropical Cyclone Gretel to brush the north-east of the North Island with rainfall and strong winds.

But meteorologist Ben Noll said it would have little impact, producing about 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, and none of that will reach other parts of the North Island.

The government last week declared a drought in the entire North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chatham Islands.

"Unfortunately, drought takes a long time to be alleviated, so we need several rain events to do that at this point."

Noll said Gretel was "a very close call to something that could have been beneficial, but that rainfall is expected to be mostly offshore tomorrow".

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Northland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
2
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
3
Countdown offers jobs to hospitality industry workers, as coronavirus sees supply chain demand spike
4
Full video: Prime Minister speaks with media amid ongoing coronavirus upheaval in New Zealand
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Struggle for NZ schools to get money to run camps as parents realise they don't have to pay

00:47

Jacinda Ardern says economic impact of coronavirus could be worse than global financial crisis

Countdown offers jobs to hospitality industry workers, as coronavirus sees supply chain demand spike

All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM