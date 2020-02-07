Tropical cyclone could hit New Zealand by late next week, MetService warns

MetService has forecasted a tropical cyclone may form near Vanuatu this weekend.

Tropical cyclone forming near Vanuatu. Source: MetService

The weather service says the storm could pack a punch that is felt around the country by the end of next week - if it progresses.

Currently, both ends of the country are experiencing opposite weather extremes. While some have seen nearly a month's worth of rain in just days, Auckland up to the Far North are in the middle of severe to extreme drought conditions.

Auckland has recorded its lowest rainfall in January since 1948, just seven per cent of the normal expected rainfall according to NIWA's latest report.

Regarding the cyclone, a MetService spokesperson made sure to hedge his bets on Twitter, pointing out that a lot "can happen before then".