Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Auckland will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand this week, with a land and sea parade route confirmed to mark the team's America's Cup success.

The parade is confirmed to take place on Thursday starting at 12.30pm.

Eager fans will be able to see the cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand in the parade, which will make its way down Queen Street towards the waterfront.

The parade will then continue on the water with a sail past scheduled to take place around the Viaduct Basin.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade. Source: Supplied

Auckland's Mayor Phil Goff said in a statement released today: "we are looking forward to welcoming Emirates Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup back to Auckland.

"While Queen Street was originally ruled out as a parade route, city agencies have worked collaboratively to bring the parade down Auckland's main street in the heart of the city, which is also synonymous with past America's Cup successes."