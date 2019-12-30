Triple dose MDMA found as festival season begins

High dose MDMA is circulating through New Zealand as festival season kicks off in parts of the country.

Drug testing group, KnowYourStuffNZ is warning users of the MDMA to take the drug with caution as some pills which have been tested this season have been found to contain triple doses.

They say for people who are choosing to take MDMA, only a third of a pill should be consumed at most and people should wait an hour or longer before taking more.

A standard dose of the drug is around 80-120 milligrams, however the pills which have been identified contain up to 300 milligrams of MDMA.

KnowYourStuffNZ says taking too much of the drug can cause dizziness, vomiting, sharp rises in body temperature, muscle cramping, heart palpitations and seizures.

One pill tested, called Pink Mitsubishis was found to contain caffeine also, which can contribute to an increased change of heart palpitations and psychosis when MDMA and caffeine is taken together.