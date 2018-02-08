Trio wanted over armed robbery of Hamilton BP service station

Three men are wanted over the robbery of service station in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

Suspects wanted over robbery of BP Rototuna Service Station. Source: NZ Police

Police say the BP service station in Rototuna was robbed by the trio, who were armed with hammers and metal poles, at 2.30am today.

Cash and cigarettes were taken before the men took off in a stolen silver Mazda Capella.

Police say no staff were hurt during the robbery.