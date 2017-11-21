Trio wanted after woman dragged 'significant distance' by vehicle during Christchurch robbery

Three men are wanted over the robbery of a woman in Christchurch which saw her being dragged for a "significant distance" by a vehicle.

Police say at approximately 6.50pm on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was approached by three men in a vehicle while she was walking on Niven St, Avondale.

One of the men tried to take her bag as the vehicle started to drive off with the woman still clutching the bag.

The woman was then dragged a "significant distance ending up on Breeze Road," police say in a statement.